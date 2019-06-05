Journalist reveals why Liverpool look set to BEAT Manchester United to £80m superstar transfer

Journalist Si Lloyd has explained why a transfer for Matthijs de Ligt from Ajax to Liverpool instead of Manchester United makes a lot of sense.

The Netherlands international is one of the most in-demand young players in the world at the moment after an outstanding campaign in the Eredivisie and the Champions League.

De Ligt has been linked with Liverpool by Mundo Deportivo, via Bild, following the Reds’ Champions League final win over Tottenham.

As explained below by Lloyd, it makes sense that LFC may now be able to compete for big names like this that they may have struggled to bring in before.

I think De Ligt could well end up at a Premier League side that isn’t Manchester United. Specifically one that already has a Dutch centre-back that’s quite good and has just had its transfer kitty bolstered by winning a major trophy. — Si Lloyd (@SmnLlyd5) June 5, 2019

The 19-year-old would also make perfect sense as a partner for his fellow Dutchman Virgil van Dijk, and would be a significant upgrade on the likes of Joe Gomez and Joel Matip, despite the pair both performing above expectations in 2018/19.

De Ligt is expected to cost around £80million and has also been linked with the likes of Barcelona and Juventus.