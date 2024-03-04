Manchester United transfer target issues response to speculation over his future

Bayern Munich defender Matthijs de Ligt has spoken out on his future amid transfer interest from Manchester United.

The Netherlands international has not had the easiest spell at Bayern, having struggled to always establish himself as an automatic starter for the club despite previously being regarded as one of the finest young centre-backs in the game.

De Ligt looked an elite talent when he first broke through at Ajax, but he had a slightly underwhelming spell at Juventus and hasn’t improved that much at Bayern either, though it’s also generally been a bit of a difficult time for the Bavarian giants.

De Ligt is one of the main names on Man Utd’s list of defensive targets for the summer, CaughtOffside understands, so fans may be interested to hear what he has to say about his future.

Unfortunately, for the moment the 24-year-old is not giving too much away, as per Fabrizio Romano’s quote on X…

? De Ligt on his future: “I'm not thinking about that now. I'm very happy at Bayern Munich”. “Of course I haven't had an easy season so far. I was injured for a long time. But at the moment I feel good and am fit, I want to play”. pic.twitter.com/lWoWvW2wv8 — Fabrizio Romano (@FabrizioRomano) March 4, 2024

De Ligt transfer could be ideal for Man United’s needs

United surely need to make changes at the back this summer, and De Ligt could be a good player to build around in that department.

Even if the Dutchman hasn’t yet hit the heights many thought he’d hit, there’s plenty of time for him to turn things around, and perhaps a move to the Premier League can prove fruitful for him.

MUFC would likely make De Ligt a key player as they need to bring in a long-term replacement for ageing players like Harry Maguire and Raphael Varane, who have both had spells in and out of Erik ten Hag’s side this season.

De Ligt seems happy at Bayern for now, but one imagines this will be one to keep an eye on again in the weeks and months ahead if United perhaps can’t land some of their other targets in that position.