Man United on red alert; Barcelona meet agents of main summer target

For much of the 2023/24 campaign, Bayern Munich defender, Matthijs de Ligt hasn’t enjoyed a consistent spell in the starting XI.

The Dutch warrior has had to be content with limited minutes in the main under Thomas Tuchel, and it’s led to calls for the player to move elsewhere to reignite his career.

De Ligt has only played 19 games in all competitions, per WhoScored, only 10 of which were as a starter in the Bundesliga.

Furthermore, the centre-back has completed 90 minutes on just nine occasions.

It’s no wonder that his former Ajax manager, Erik ten Hag, would like a reunion with him at Man United.

Sky Sports Germany’s Florian Plettenburg recently posted about just such a possibility on X (formerly Twitter).

? News Matthijs de Ligt: Due to his character and attitude, he is very popular in the team and the club! ?? However, the 24 y/o is not 100% satisfied

?? Not a regular starter under Tuchel when everyone is fit, and Bayern is pursuing Araujo! A winter transfer is not on the… pic.twitter.com/2l0WFq71yU — Florian Plettenberg (@Plettigoal) January 15, 2024

However, that particular move could be scuppered by the news that Barcelona are interested in a player that they could’ve bought when his former Ajax colleague, Frenkie de Jong, joined the Catalan giants a few years ago.

According to Jijantes FC (h/t Fichajes), Barcelona’s sporting director, Deco, met with the agents of the player in Barcelona, who also happen to represent Man City’s Erling Haaland.

Barcelona may not be able to afford Matthijs de Ligt

It isn’t clear at this stage if the Dutchman would welcome a move to Barcelona over United and whether the Spanish league club would be able to afford him given their Financial Fair Play constraints, however, it does appear that initial talks may have taken place to explore the possibilities.