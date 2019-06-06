Latest reports suggest that Real Madrid will pay up to £130m in total to complete the signing of Eden Hazard from Chelsea this summer.

The Belgian has been heavily linked with a move to the Bernabeu in recent weeks across the media in both England and Spain.

SEE MORE: Real Madrid will have to splash out £80m for top target which could scupper move

According to The Telegraph, the figure that will take him away from Stamford Bridge is £130m including bonuses, and that follows on from reports on Wednesday night that suggested it would be €100m plus add-ons, as per The Guardian.

In turn, Chelsea are set to pocket a sizeable fee for their talisman, but ultimately that won’t make up for the disappointment of losing him, if he does indeed now go on to complete a move to Real Madrid.

Hazard was hugely influential again this past season, scoring 21 goals and providing 17 assists in 52 appearances for the Blues.

That makes it 110 goals and 92 assists in 352 outings since he joined the club in 2012, which in turn has led to him winning two Premier League titles and the Europa League twice among other trophies.

Now though, it looks like they will lose him this summer and that gives them a huge headache in terms of trying to fill the void that he leaves behind.

As noted by BBC Sport, they secured a £58m deal for Christian Pulisic in January as he will arrive from Borussia Dortmund this summer, but with their transfer ban in place, they will hope that they have enough at their disposal to cope next season.

Time will tell if they do or not, but from a Real Madrid perspective, it’s another impressive and exciting addition to the squad if it is confirmed having already officially announced the signings of Eder Militao and Luka Jovic.

Zinedine Zidane saw his side endure a miserable campaign last year as they ended up empty-handed and 19 points adrift of Barcelona in La Liga, but if Hazard does now join them as suggested above, it will add more star power and real quality in the attacking third to help them compete for major honours again.