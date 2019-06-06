Manchester United to sanction star’s sale for £44m transfer fee

Manchester United are reportedly ready to sell Alexis Sanchez to Atletico Madrid for a £44million transfer fee after interest from the La Liga giants.

According to Don Balon, Sanchez has been identified by manager Diego Simeone as an ideal replacement for Antoine Griezmann, and it looks like he could be available for a very reasonable price.

Of course, most Man Utd fans would be surprised if clubs were still willing to fork out quite that much for the Chile international after his dramatic loss of form at Old Trafford.

However, Sanchez remains a big name, and, as Don Balon note, Simeone is a long-time admirer of the player, who shone in his time in La Liga with Barcelona.

United fans will surely just be hoping to see the back of the former Arsenal forward as soon as possible, with replacements surely needed to liven up the team’s attack next season.

The Red Devils finished in sixth place without any silverware, so will need to make major changes to become the title challengers they want to be again next season.

Sanchez’s departure could be key to helping the team then have enough money to reinvest in younger, fresher and more suitable players to fit their system.