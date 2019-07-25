€55m Man City target wants to link up with Pep Guardiola, but exit needed first

Man City are reportedly still keen on signing Joao Cancelo this summer, but they’ll need to move Danilo on first to make space in the squad.

Pep Guardiola’s side will be looking to build on last season’s success and continue to add trophies to their collection after securing a domestic treble last time round.

In order to do so, the Spanish tactician will undoubtedly hope to strengthen his squad this summer to freshen things up and to maintain the level of motivation to win within the group.

According to Calciomercato, via the paper edition of Tuttosport, Cancelo is eager to make the move to the Etihad, and it’s suggested that talks were held while Juventus sporting director Fabio Paratici was in London this week to discuss other deals.

However, there is a key obstacle in the way of the touted €55m swoop, and that is Danilo, as the reigning Premier League champions want to offload him first to make space for Cancelo and perhaps raise funds to cover his fee.

It’s added that Danilo was offered to Juve as part of a possible player exchange plus cash deal, but the Turin giants weren’t interested.

Time will tell if a deal is done for Cancelo to provide serious competition for Kyle Walker at right back, but given his defensive qualities coupled with his energy and tenacity to get up and down the right flank to provide width and an attacking threat, he could be an ideal addition for Guardiola.

It seems as though he hasn’t done enough to convince Juventus to keep him though, as despite making a promising start last season, he tailed off due to fitness and form issues as the campaign progressed and based on the report above, Juve are seemingly now ready to sell if the right offer is made.