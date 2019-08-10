Man City made a brilliant start to their 2019/20 Premier League campaign this afternoon, as they thumped West Ham 5-0 at the Olympic Stadium.

With Liverpool beating Norwich 4-1 yesterday, City were already put under pressure in their attempts to retain their Premier League title, and they responded to this pressure in some style against the Hammers today.

Goals from Aguero, Jesus and a hat-trick from Sterling proved to be the difference between the two sides in east London today, as Guardiola’s side went top of the table.

It was a brilliant overall performance from City, who were in complete control of the match from start to finish, as they thoroughly put their opponents to the sword.

Sterling in particular was brilliant during the match, as the England international bagged a hat-trick, however he could’ve easily scored four or five with a bit more luck.

In bagging this treble, Sterling became just the eighth different player to score a hat-trick on the opening day of the Premier League season, and the first to do so since Didier Drogba scored one against West Brom back in 2011.

It’ll be interesting to see how Sterling pushes on from here, and whether the Three Lions star can get himself the first PL Golden Boot on his career come May.

And we’re sure some will be tipping him to do so given how he played against West Ham this afternoon.