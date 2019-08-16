Video: Man City target scores stunner from distance for Lyon

It’s rare to see a manager come out and praise an opposing player quite as much as when Pep Guardiola showed his admiration for Houssem Aouar last season. Sky Sports reported on some of Guardiola’s comments and how incredible he thought the player was.

The Frenchman has shown his quality tonight as he scored a stunning opener for Lyon against Angers.

He picked the ball up just over the halfway line and drove forward, committing the entire defence before finding the bottom corner from distance.

The Manchester Evening News linked him with a move to Man City again this summer however he stayed in France.

He’s the type of skillful midfielder who would fit perfectly into Guardiola’s style and could become a target again whenever David Silva decides to move on.

PSG won the Ligue 1 title easily last season and these are the types of game Lyon need to win consistently if they are to put up a challenge this year.