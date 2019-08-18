Some Manchester United fans will be surprised to learn that the Red Devils are preparing to open contract talks with this injury-prone star.

According to The Sun, Manchester United are planning to open talks over a new contract with injury-prone star Eric Bailly, the Ivorian’s contract with the Red Devils is set to expire next summer.

The Sun claim that the 25-year-old currently earns £120,000-a-week with the Manchester outfit and that rivals Arsenal, as well as La Liga side Espanyol were interested in a move for the defender this summer.

The report also highlights that Bailly is currently sidelined with a knee injury that is expected to keep him out until January.

The Sun’s report goes on to claim that the Red Devils aren’t prepared to lose the star on a free transfer and that they see the ace as a solid back-up to Harry Maguire and Victor Lindelof.

It’s also reported that Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has the option to extend the defender’s deal by two-years because of a clause in his contract.

The centre-back has shown glimpses of quality since moving to United from La Liga giants Valencia, but the ace’s troubling injury record has set him back in the last year.

Bailly made just one appearance for United during pre-season, the Ivorian was forced off with an injury in the friendly against Leeds and is yet to return to first-team action.

Bailly’s last competitive appearance came in United’s 1-1 draw with Chelsea at the end of April, the ace was also brought off with an injury in this clash.

Some fans could be quite worried with the club’s decision to open contract talks with such an injury-prone star, to put things into context – Bailly featured for 1123 minutes, as per transfermarkt last season.

So in the Ivorian’s 18 outings he spent an average of just 62 minutes on the pitch.