It’s fair to say Chelsea haven’t exactly been the best defensive team in the country since Frank Lampard took over as manager during the summer.

The Blues seem to have no problem in finding the net, with the club scoring 17 goals in all competitions so far this term at the time of writing, a total they’ve managed to achieve in just nine games.

The one problem Lampard’s side do have, however, is keeping clean sheets, as the club are yet to do so since the 41-year-old was appointed.

This was a run they carried on tonight, as the west London outfit conceded a shock goal to League Two opponents Grimsby in the League Cup third round.

10 – Chelsea have failed to keep a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games in all competitions, including all nine under Frank Lampard – they last went on a longer run between September and December 1996 under Ruud Gullit (16 games). Spacious. pic.twitter.com/9uMRJD2ghz — OptaJoe (@OptaJoe) September 25, 2019

This goal now means that the club haven’t kept a clean sheet in any of their last 10 games, the first time they’ve gone on a rune like this since 1996.

If Chelsea are going to do anything serious this season, they’ve got to fix their problems at the back, one area of their side that’s definitely been a problem thus far.

It’ll be interesting to see whether Lampard can turn his side’s defensive woes around, something that some will doubt he’ll be able to do given that he’s only been a manager for around 15 months or so.