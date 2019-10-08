Inter could reportedly look to cash in on Gabriel Barbosa in January in order to bring in an attacking reinforcement for Antonio Conte.

The Nerazzurri started the new campaign in fine form as they rattled off six consecutive wins to set the pace at the top of the Serie A table.

However, they suffered their first defeat last weekend as they lost at home to Juventus which in turn saw the reigning champions leapfrog their rivals into top spot.

In turn, that perhaps raised some question marks over whether or not they have the squad capable of toppling the Turin giants this season, and it seems as though the attack is still an area which they wish to improve.

As per Calciomercato, Barbosa is set to leave Inter in January with the club looking for around €30m to offload him amid talk of interest from China, Brazil, England and Spain.

Time will tell if any club is willing to meet that valuation, but given he has rediscovered his form in his homeland while out on loan after a difficult stint in Serie A, he could be a wanted man when the window re-opens for business.

Meanwhile, Tuttomercatoweb reiterate that Inter will look to sacrifice ‘Gabigol’ in order to bring in another attacking player, although they claim that the Brazilian forward could go back to Flamengo on a permanent basis in a deal worth around €16m.

That figure is significantly lower than what Inter are said to be demanding for the 23-year-old, and it remains to be seen whether or not it’s enough to give them the necessary funds to go out and sign their desired target in January.

It’s a smart strategy though given Barbosa hasn’t been involved and Conte would instead get money to bring in a player he feels is best suited to his game and demands.