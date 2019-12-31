It’s always interesting when a team tends to play with one striker and they look to make a new signing. Signing a top class player could risk disrupting the form and confidence of their current first choice, but you also need someone who’s good enough to step in when injuries and suspensions hit.

It’s clear that Tammy Abraham is the main man for Chelsea just now, he’s scored 12 goals in 19 games while Olivier Giroud and Michy Batshuayi have failed to make much of an impact when given a chance.

There’s been plenty of speculation recently about Giroud possibly moving, and a recent report from The Sun has indicated that Chelsea may have a plan to move him on and replace him in the same move.

They suggest that Chelsea have made an offer of Giroud and cash to Lyon in an attempt to sign Moussa Dembele. Dembele has impressed since moving from Celtic a couple of seasons ago, and would provide clear competition to Abraham for that starting spot.

You would expect Dembele would expect a prominent role in the first team, so it would be interesting to see what would happen with Abraham if the move did go through.

There’s no mention of how much cash would be offered, but it would be a surprise if Lyon accepted the bid. They’ve just lost Memphis Depay to injury so letting Dembele go would see them lose their two most prominent attackers for the rest of the season.

It looks like Chelsea are intent on adding a forward option to their squad next month, but there’s nothing to suggest that Dembele is close to joining at this point.