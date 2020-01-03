Inter are reportedly planning two key moves in January which could see them swoop for Christian Eriksen and Nahitan Nandez.

The Nerazzurri are having an impressive season thus far as although they will be disappointed to have failed to advance in the Champions League, they have mounted a serious Serie A title bid.

After 17 games, they sit level on 42 points with rivals Juventus at the top of the table, and so any additions in January could be pivotal in swinging the momentum in their favour heading into the second half of the campaign.

In turn, as reported by Goal Italy, via the paper edition of Corriere dello Sport as seen on the front-page in the tweet below, it’s suggested that Inter could target a double swoop this month.

That would involve a €25m bid to prise Eriksen away from Tottenham, and a swap deal which would see Nandez arrive from Cagliari with Radja Nainggolan turning his current loan deal into a permanent one with the Sardinian outfit.

Time will tell if that’s enough to convince their rival clubs to do business, but with Eriksen’s contract expiring in the summer, Spurs will perhaps be tempted to accept an offer this month rather than lose the Dane for nothing in just a few months time.

The Nandez deal is arguably the more difficult one to see happening unless cash is involved too. The 24-year-old has a bright future ahead of him and can be a long-term solution for Inter, while Nainggolan turns 32 in May.

That said, he has bagged four goals and five assists in 16 games so far this season, and so evidently he still has a big role to play and so time will tell if that’s enough to convince Cagliari to do business.

It promises to be a fascinating title battle in Italy this season, and based on the report above, it seems as though Inter are keen to strengthen and put themselves in the best position possible to end Juve’s dominance.