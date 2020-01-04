‘Get this dinosaur gone’ – These Manchester United fans on Solskjaer after draw vs Wolves in FA Cup

Questions will undoubtedly be asked of Ole Gunnar Solskjaer after Manchester United’s dull performance in this evening’s FA Cup Third Round clash against Wolves.

The encounter, that was expected to be one of the better games of the day, ended as a goalless draw which means that the two sides will meet again in a replay.

The first-half of the encounter was dire, with both sides failing to create clear-cut chances. The second-half was much better but ultimately no side managed to break the deadlock.

Alarmingly, the Red Devils ended the clash with 0 shots on target. Perhaps it’s harsh to judge the team on this considering that Marcus Rashford hit the bar.

Here’s how some United supporters reacted to the performance:

0 shots on target get this dinosaur gone #MourinhoOut — AndyRobertsLUHG (@AndyRobUnited) January 4, 2020

0 shot on target FC. You no get shame? — Man United in Pidgin (@ManUtdInPidgin) January 4, 2020

Sack him — ? (@Sarrista__) January 4, 2020

0 shots on target. That pretty much sums it up. The most forgettable game I’ve ever seen. And the last thing we need right now is another match… — Marcin FPL (@Cinkiewicz7) January 4, 2020

0 shots on target in a 90 minute game is just unacceptable. When Ole eventually gets sacked the whole coaching staff need to go with him. Can’t believe what I spend my time watching each week. — w ? ? f ? a ? ? ? (@Gaeist) January 4, 2020

Embarrassing — OnMute??OLE OUT (@KylianLightwork) January 4, 2020

Damn a draw. That’s another game added to our calendar with this shocking midfield ?? — Azhar Rashad (@azhar_rashad7) January 4, 2020

Second time this season we’ve had 0 shots on target… — T??s? ?¹-Yahya™ (@RealistYahz) January 4, 2020

After tonight’s lacklustre display the Red Devils have now added another game to their already stacked schedule.

With the replay to be played at Old Trafford, do you think that Solskjaer should field a heavily rotated side and risk the wrath of the fans in a bid to rest his players for the Premier League?