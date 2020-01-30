Liverpool continued their relentless march towards the Premier League title on Wednesday night as they saw off West Ham United in a 2-0 win.

That now lifts the Merseyside giants a staggering 19 points clear at the top of the table after 24 games, and it seems like a matter of time before they lift the trophy.

Further, they remain unbeaten so far this season, and so it remains to be seen whether or not they’ll be able to avoid defeat for an entire campaign to create more history.

Although he wasn’t entirely happy with the performance against the Hammers, Klopp explained his disappointment and used a way of describing his trust in his players in the only way the charismatic Liverpool boss can as seen in his comments below.

“It’s not a motivational problem for us,” he said, as quoted by Sky Sports. “The difficulty was to get the rhythm, keep rhythm and to stay concentrated. I think their biggest chances we gave them.

“These boys I’d give them my kids to take care of them. I trust them 100 per cent but in these situations they still make these ridiculous mistakes. It’s nothing to do with motivation. It’s just staying concentrated when you are constantly in charge that’s so difficult.”

When asked how old his children were, Klopp, who has a son and a stepson, said: “Older than my players!”