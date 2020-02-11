The new MLS season begins in earnest shortly, and followers of David Beckham’s Inter Miami franchise will be delighted to hear that a Brazilian superstar is willing to join them.

The only problem is that Neymar won’t be part of the roster for at least 10 years.

The pair were filmed for Otro’s YouTube channel, and as the Sun report, the winger is definitely up for a switch there in the future.

“I was the one who asked to play for his team,” Neymar exclaimed, when Beckham told him he’ll give him a blank piece of paper which would represent a contract for Inter Miami in 10 years’ time.

“I want to. I told him already. I will play there one day.”

In 10 years, however, Neymar will be 38 years old, and his skills and showboating may well be a thing of the past by then.

Joining when approaching 40 years of age won’t do anything to dissuade those who suggest MLS is a retirement league either.

However, it’s easy to understand why Neymar would be keen to join Becks, after he admitted via Otro, cited by Stretty News, that the former Manchester United star was the player he modelled his career on.

“I remember when I was younger I always followed all types of players, all the big players.

“I followed David because of the way he kicked the ball, because of the amazing passes he gave, because of his goals, because of his determination on the pitch. So, I always followed him.

“For the person he is, the football he played, I think everything came from David.”

In what might be his last football hurrah, having Neymar within Inter’s ranks could well swell the appetite for football in the region at that point, and it’s highly likely that he’ll put a few thousand extra on the gate.

It’s just a shame that we’ll have to wait a decade before we see if it happens.