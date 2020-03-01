Video: Carlos Vela scores an outrageous chip to open the scoring vs David Beckham’s Inter Miami

It was always going to be interesting to see how David Beckham’s Inter Miami side would fare after constructing a completely new team, but they’ve done well against a strong LAFC team.

Miami have looked good up until the final third but there’s a clear lack of a prolific goalscorer to put the ball in the net, and they’ve just been undone by some magic from Carlos Vela.

It looks like he’s going to try and whip the ball into the far corner, but this sumptuous chip is just glorious:

OH MY GOD CARLOS VELA GOAL OF THE YEAR WHAT PLANET IS THIS MAN FROM pic.twitter.com/qsGXE9zxcX — MLS Buzz (@MLS_Buzz) March 1, 2020

He was one of the best players in the league last season and clearly looks a class above, but this chip would be outstanding in any league.

It takes an age to hit the net, but the keeper is just completely done by it and there’s no doubt where it’s ending up.