Daniel Sturridge is being paired with another stint in England after Trabzonspor confirmed that his contract has been terminated.

The 30-year-old joined the Turkish outfit last summer on a free transfer and went on to score seven goals and provide four assists in 16 appearances.

Given the successful impact he made, it seems a surprise that the two parties would part company on mutual terms, but as confirmed in the club’s tweet below, the England international’s exit has been officially announced.

According to The Sun, Aston Villa could reignite their interest in the former Chelsea, Liverpool and Man City striker, although they’ll have to wait until the summer transfer window opens as Sturridge can’t join another club before then.

Meanwhile, MLS is touted as another possible destination for him with Inter Miami specifically mentioned as they look to bolster their attacking options after starting their first campaign in the league this past weekend, and so it remains to be seen what Sturridge opts for.

Villa could certainly do with the potential impact he could provide sooner than the summer as they look to avoid relegation in the coming months having fallen into the bottom three in the Premier League table over the weekend while losing to Man City in the Carabao Cup final.

With Wesley out injured, Ally Samatta has been given the responsibility of leading the line for Dean Smith’s side, but with Sturridge’s experience in the English top flight coupled with his quality, he would have been a huge boost at this stage for the struggling Villans.

In turn, it remains to be seen if they’re still plying their trade in the top flight next season, as if they were to return to the Championship, that could scupper any hopes of snapping up Sturridge, who could then arguably focus on a switch to Stateside instead unless he receives any other offers from around Europe.