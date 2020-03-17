Liverpool transfer news: Klopp eyeing £140m trio to bolster squad

Liverpool are reportedly keen on a trio of Bundesliga players this summer who could cost them up to £140m to take to Anfield.

Building on their Champions League triumph last season, the Merseyside giants looked set to end their long wait for a league title this year.

SEE MORE: Classy Sadio Mane makes £41,000 donation to help Senegal fight coronavirus

However, the coronavirus pandemic has stopped all Premier League fixtures until next month, and it remains to be seen when it’s decided that games will resume and be rescheduled to allow the season to be finished.

There is a great deal of uncertainty over the situation currently, and so speculation has seemingly shifted to the summer transfer window as we await the return of action on the pitch.

As noted by The Mirror, Leon Bailey, Denis Zakaria and Timo Werner are all said to be on Liverpool’s transfer radar, while TeamTalk note that they could cost £140m in total.

Jurgen Klopp already boasts one of the most talented squads in Europe, as evidenced by their success both domestically and in the Champions League in recent times.

However, adding further reinforcements will ensure that they address potential issues in the squad, make upgrades where necessary and put in place key pieces to sustain their success.

All three players in question are in their early-to-mid 20s, and so to add quality competition and depth behind some of the established players in the Liverpool squad now would arguably be a very sensible move from the Reds as they look to enjoy success both in the short term and long term.