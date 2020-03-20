Man Utd continue to be linked with a raid on Tottenham for Harry Kane, but John Barnes has urged him to stay with Spurs.

Speculation has been rife this month over Kane’s future with Spurs, with the Telegraph reporting at the start of March that he could be set to consider his options this summer.

It’s added in that report that the 26-year-old is valued at over £150m, while the Metro have since reported that Man Utd are interested in signing him to bolster their attacking options.

Given Kane bagged 17 goals in just 25 games this season prior to his injury setback as he continues to lead Tottenham by example as their talismanic frontman, the club will undoubtedly have no desire to see him leave this summer.

However, as they continue to fall short in their attempts to win trophies and struggle to secure qualification for the Champions League next season, it has seemingly raised question marks over Kane’s future in north London.

That shouldn’t be the case in Barnes’ opinion though, as he has insisted that Kane should stay with Spurs and in turn snub any touted interest from the likes of Man Utd.

“Harry Kane should not look to leave Tottenham if he loves Spurs and is a fan of the club,” he is quoted as saying by The Sun. “If all players wanted to leave their club to win a trophy, all the players would go to Barcelona, Real Madrid, Manchester City or a Liverpool, and you’ll never have anyone playing anywhere else.

“You know you’re a Tottenham fan, you want to play for Tottenham so stay at Tottenham to try and help them win.

“Very similar with Bryan Robson at Manchester United. United and England captain at the time, whilst United were not doing well, he could have easily left. He thought I’m going to stay at Manchester United and help them to win.”

Time will tell if Kane opts to follow that advice or not, but perhaps Tottenham’s plans to strengthen the squad this summer will be decisive in any decision he makes.

If Jose Mourinho is able to strengthen around him and put in place the pieces needed to compete on multiple fronts for silverware, that could convince Kane to stay. However, if they struggle to bring in the right reinforcements, coupled with possible failure to secure a Champions League spot this season, then it remains to be seen if that’s enough to force him to finally consider his options outside of Spurs.