It’s amazing that footballers under contract shouldn’t be talking to any other clubs without a deal being in place, but every day we see countless stories claiming that high profile players have spoken to other clubs.

The latest is Arsenal star Pierre Emerick Aubameyang. It looks like he might be on the move soon, but there’s nothing to suggest that Arsenal have agreed a deal to sell him at this point.

Despite that, The Mirror claims that Aubameyang has actually held talks with Zinedine Zidane about a Summer move to Real Madrid, but Arsenal fans shouldn’t be too concerned for now.

The report confirms that he is a target, but he’s seen as a plan B if they aren’t able to land Erling Haaland or Sadio Mane instead.

It’s an interesting move from Real if it’s true, as they’re essentially telling someone they aren’t first choice, and footballers don’t tend to take too kindly to that.

The report goes on to say that it will take a fee of around £50m to take him away from Arsenal, but it’s still not clear where he will end up.