Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for several of their players and are to strengthen their squad in three key areas this summer, according to a report in the Sun.

According to the report, Arsenal are prepared to listen to offers for wantaway striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang who reportedly is on the radar of top European clubs like Barcelona, Real Madrid and Bayern Munich.

The Gunners have also reportedly given Alexandre Lacazette the go-ahead for a summer move away from the Emirates while also preparing to release Mesut Ozil who is on the last year of his contract.

Meanwhile, Gunners boss Mikel Arteta is keen to strengthen his midfield and defence and according to reports is vying for the transfer of RB Leipzig centre-back Dayot Upamecano and Reims defender Axel Disasi.

The report also states that Arsenal have a £43.5m offer ‘on the table’ for Atletico Madrid midfielder Thomas Partey.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are also said to be monitoring Gent striker Jonathan David, according to the Sun report.

It certainly looks it’s going to be a busy summer transfer window for Arsenal as the Gunners look to rebuild their squad under Mikel Arteta.