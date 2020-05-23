Arsenal transfer news: Gunners eyeing two defenders valued at total of £10m

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his squad in key areas this summer with the Gunners in the market for bargain buys after the club took a significant financial hit due to the coronavirus pandemic.

According to the Sun, London rivals Arsenal and Chelsea are both eyeing Borussia Monchengladbach youngster Kaan Kurt.

The 18-year-old full-back currently plays for Borussia Monchengladbach II in the fourth tier of German football and is yet to make his senior debut for the Gladbach first team.

The report states that Kurt is valued at £4m and his contract with Gladbach runs until 2022, but both Arsenal and Chelsea will battle with Fenerbahce for his signature with the Turkish club also interested in his services.

Elsewhere, the Gunners are reportedly in for 31-year-old Besiktas and Croatia defender Domagoj Vida.

This is according to the Express, who suggest that Arsenal are in for the centre-back who is valued at £6m.

Mikel Arteta is keen to bolster his defence and Vida’s experience could prove valuable should a move to the Emirates materialise.

The report states that Besiktas are keen to get Vida’s wages off their books and with the Gunners looking at cut-price targets, the veteran Croatian defender could be just the solution they need.

With both being available for a reported total of £10m, should Arsenal seriously consider these two options?

Experienced Vida would be someone that can step into the team right away and Kurt is a promising option that seems to be highly-regarded in the German national team’s youth ranks.