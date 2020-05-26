Video: Lionel Messi destroys half of Barcelona side during training session in single sequence of play

Lionel Messi was at his dazzling best in Barcelona training this week as he seemingly took on half the squad as seen in the video below.

With La Liga on course to restart next month and training back underway as the players try to get back to full fitness to be ready for the rescheduled games, the Catalan giants will be hoping to start quick as they try to fend off rivals Real Madrid in the title battle.

Despite over two months in lockdown due to the coronavirus pandemic, it doesn’t appear as though it has slowed Messi down one bit as he was as eager as ever in training on Tuesday.

As seen in the clip below, he not only firstly wins the ball back by showing his pace and work ethic, but he then proceeds to take on a few players, play a couple of passes and then dance around one of the best goalkeepers in Europe in Marc-Andre Ter Stegen before lofting the ball into the back of the net as Gerard Pique watches on while standing on the line.

Just training alongside him every day will surely result in countless stories from his teammates, as they must now be used to seeing him produce magic like this on a regular basis…

