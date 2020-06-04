Offer touted: Man Utd starlet set for new contract offer after impressive breakthrough

Man Utd are reportedly readying a new contract offer for youngster Brandon Williams after his impressive step up to the senior side this season.

The 19-year-old has benefited from Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s push to find long-term solutions in his squad, with a number of talents from the youth system getting a chance.

Williams has made 26 appearances for the first team so far this season, pushing Luke Shaw for the left-back spot as well as playing further up the pitch to show versatility too, while he’s chipped in with a goal and two assists.

It appears as though his impressive form could be rewarded, as the Daily Mail, via the Athletic, report that the teenager is going to receive a new contract which could see him earn significantly more than his current £4,000-a-week deal.

Given the way he has settled at senior level and offers an important option in that position to add depth and quality behind Shaw, it would seemingly make sense from Man Utd’s perspective to lock down his long-term future and reward him for his progress.

Along with the likes of Mason Greenwood, it will be a source of great pride for the Red Devils and their supporters to see them blooding through some of their own talents, which in turn also saves them from having to dip into the transfer market and potentially spend big money on reinforcements.

Time will tell if Williams and Man Utd reach an agreement on fresh terms, but it would appear as though a new deal will soon be put on the table and he’ll get a chance to further cement his position in Solskjaer’s plans moving forward.

