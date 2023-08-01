22-year-old Man United full-back on Leeds radar as Farke seeks reunion

It’s been a bit of a mixed bag in pre-season for Manchester United and it strengthens Erik ten Hag’s desire to bring in other players ahead of the 2023/24 campaign.

So far this summer, United sides have beaten Leeds 2-0, Lyon 1-0 and Arsenal 2-0, but lost 3-1 to Wrexham, 2-0 to Real Madrid and 3-2 to Borussia Dortmund.

Though it’s possible to argue that losses in pre-season don’t really matter, the results and manner of performance does give the Dutchman the chance to really hammer home the message to his players.

One player that appears to have done reasonably well is Brandon Williams, however, as The Independent report, he is one of the players that the club are willing to allow to leave this summer if an acceptable offer comes in.

The same report goes on to say that Leeds are considering a bid, and that would allow Williams to team up again with Daniel Farke who had the player at Norwich City a couple of seasons ago.

Williams’ dynamic forays upfield and willingness to get involved will be just what the all whites need in what’s expected to be an attack-minded XI throughout the new season from Farke.

The German likes his teams to play on the front foot and, whilst the quality and calibre of his defenders is vitally important, Farke also needs brave players that are going to get the ball down, play it simple and on the floor, and drive upfield at every opportunity.

Williams ticks all of those boxes and this could be the perfect time to bring him to Elland Road.