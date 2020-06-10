The rivalry between Real Madrid and Atletico Madrid is a strange one because it’s clearly fierce on the pitch, but sometimes it does sound like relations are cordial away from it.

It’s likely that Real see Barca as their main rivals so Atleti don’t matter as much, and it means that players moving between the sides isn’t completely out of the question.

A report from AS has looked at the possibility of James Rodriguez moving across the city to join Diego Simeone’s side, but a former Atleti defender and fellow Colombian has had some strong words for James.

They look at some quotes from Luis Perea about the potential move, and he feels James will need to completely change his attitude to fit in.

He warns him that he will need to stop focusing on the “me” and prioritising the “we” instead.

That shouldn’t come as a huge shock to anyone as we’ve seen over the years that Simeone’s teams work hard together and they don’t pander to an any individuals, so it would be up to James to adapt.

The report goes on to say that moving to Atleti might not be the best option for Rodriguez, but he’s barely playing at Real Madrid so he needs to do something.

The best comparison would be with former Juventus and Werder Bremen star Diego who moved to Atleti a few years ago. He arrived as an elegant playmaker who didn’t work hard for the team and it looked like an odd move at the time.

Simeone actually managed to get him to adapt and he played a key role in a great team, so perhaps he can do the same with James if he does decide to move across the city.