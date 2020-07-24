Liverpool ace wins award to cap off brilliant campaign after landing more than quarter of votes

Liverpool captain Jordan Henderson has been named FWA Footballer of the Year for the 2019/20 campaign after fending off stiff competition for the award.

As noted by Sky Sports, the midfield ace beat the likes of Kevin De Bruyne and Marcus Rashford to the award, while team-mates Virgil van Dijk and Sadio Mane were also in the running too.

However, it’s Henderson who gets the title this year as he got more than a quarter of the votes and emerged as the clear winner after what has been a superb campaign for the influential Reds captain.

The 30-year-old has made 40 appearances across all competitions so far this season, scoring four goals and providing five assists.

Beyond the numbers though, his leadership and ability to set the standard in the heart of this Liverpool team has been invaluable for Jurgen Klopp and his men, and it has been a pivotal part of their success dating back to last season.

Henderson deserves an enormous amount of credit for the way in which he has developed and improved as a player and as an individual, and it has certainly been vital to Liverpool’s continued success.

They’ll hope to go again next season, but for now, the Merseyside giants can surely expect to receive plenty more awards before the year is officially over as the Premier League campaign comes to a close this weekend.