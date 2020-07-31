According to the Express via French outlet Foot Mercato, Manchester United and cross-town rivals Man City have both made offers to sign highly-rated Angers full-back Rayan Ait-Nouri.

Foot Mercato (FM) report that ‘firm’ offers have been sent to the ace’s representative, super agent Jorge Mendes, as well as ‘concrete proposals’ being submitted to Angers.

FM also add that the left-back has visited the facilities of both United and City, whilst also having the chance to meet some of each club’s staff members.

It’s claimed that the 19-year-old is yet to decide on which club to continue his career at after the visits, the Frenchman’s time at Angers seems up though with the side already securing a replacement.

Whilst a transfer fee has not been reported, it’s claimed that the Ligue 1 side are hopeful of netting their highest ever – surpassing the €25m they cashed in when Jeff Reine-Adelaide left for Lille last summer.

More Stories / Latest News Video: ‘Give him what he wants’ – Sky Sports pundit has simple message for Arsenal over key issue Man United would have to offer out-of-favour star pay off to seal exit this summer Photos: Barcelona unveil new away kit for 2020/21 season, not everyone is impressed…

Ait-Nouri has enjoyed a wonderful breakthrough season, the France Under-21s ace made 17 Ligue 1 appearances this season, registering three assists.

The ace would’ve played the entire shortened Ligue 1 campaign if it wasn’t for the fractured jaw that sidelined the ace for three months from January.

Ait-Nouri has serious interest in his services with Atletico Madrid, Crystal Palace, Wolves, PSG, Monaco and Leicester all keen on the ace.

Manchester United have two fairly solid left-back options in the promising Brandon Williams and Luke Shaw – who is looking more steady after a disastrous first few years in Manchester.

Pep Guardiola’s side on the other hand are perhaps in more need of an addition at left-back, following the shaky performances of Benjamin Mendy.

The Citizens need to seriously improve their defensive ranks across the board if they are to have any hope of better challenging Liverpool for the title next season.