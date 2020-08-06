According to the Athletic (subscription required), Jamal Lewis is ‘desperate’ to join Liverpool, with the Norwich starlet willing to play an initial backup role to Andy Robertson in order to seal a move.

Despite the player’s interest, Liverpool will have to double their apparent offer for the ace, the Reds are only keen on bidding £10m for the ace, but Norwich will not even negotiate until £20m is tabled.

The Athletic add that Norwich will have to stand firm on their valuations for their top assets, as offering a discounted sale of Lewis would undoubtedly hinder their chances of having their valuations met for the likes of Todd Cantwell, Ben Godfrey and Emi Buendia if approaches are made.

It’s added that formal discussions have not been opened yet for Lewis – who is represented by the same agency as Robertson and Liverpool superstar Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Jurgen Klopp’s side are in need of a backup left-back that’s of the same mould as Robertson, James Milner has been a reliable option but the veteran star is a different style of player.

The Athletic report that Liverpool aren’t likely to meet Norwich’s £20m valuation, with the Premier League champions only weighing up a move worth an initial £8m plus £2m in add-ons.

It’s added that there are no serious signs to suggest that the Canaries will sell their top talents this summer, however this stance could change. Starlets like Lewis are all tied down to long-term contracts.

The Athletic add that there’s little chance a potential player-plus-cash deal which would send Yasser Larouci to Carrow Road doing the trick, as the Canaries already have another promising left-back in their ranks in Sam McCallum.

Lewis impressed in his debut Premier League campaign despite Norwich’s woes, the ace made 28 top-flight appearances and alongside partner Max Aarons has established himself as a top talent.