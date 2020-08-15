Two club legends on touted shortlist of possible Barcelona candidates to replace Setien

Barcelona reportedly have a few names in mind if they are to replace Quique Setien, with two former players they know very well in Xavi and Ronald Koeman being linked.

The Catalan giants suffered a brutal loss on Friday night as they were defeated 8-2 by Bayern Munich in their Champions League quarter-final tie.

That has naturally raised question marks at the current set-up at the club, with the players, coaching staff and hierarchy all coming under scrutiny and criticism for the way in which they have capitulated three years in a row in Europe and got into this position at the end of a cycle.

In turn, it remains to be seen what changes are made this summer with a short turnaround between seasons given the break for the lockdown earlier in the year, but it could start with Setien being replaced.

As noted by Mundo Deportivo, it’s suggested that Barcelona will replace him this summer and Xavi, Mauricio Pochettino and Ronald Koeman are the three names that are put forward in the report as being potential candidates to be his successor.

Both Xavi and Koeman enjoyed glittering spells at the Camp Nou as players, and so they will perhaps hold an advantage given they know and understand the culture first-hand and so that could be a key factor in helping the Catalan giants rediscover the identity that has made them so successful over the years.

Nevertheless, Pochettino did a fine job at Tottenham without winning trophies, and so his ability to work well with youngsters and work within a limited transfer budget could suit Barcelona too as the economic impact of the coronavirus pandemic could restrict spending this summer.

Time will tell who they go with if they do indeed remove Setien from the bench, but these are three experienced and highly-accomplished options to consider, albeit Xavi and Koeman are already in jobs and so it could be tricky to prise them away.