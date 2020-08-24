Paris Saint-Germain will surely be disappointed not to have won a maiden Champions League trophy against Bayern Munich, and the loss could mean personnel changes in a number of positions.

One of those may be in the right-back area, and Sport suggest that Arsenal’s Hector Bellerin is being looked at to potentially replace Juan Bernat.

Since Arsene Wenger left the north London club and a handful of injuries notwithstanding, Bellerin has rarely had a look in at the Emirates Stadium.

Indeed, Sport paint the picture of just 15 sporadic appearances last season and that’s nowhere near good enough for a player of his calibre.

His marauding forays are a feature of the Gunners’ play when he is in the side, but he’s lacked any sort of rhythm to his game because of the prolonged absences.

Bellerin has a contract with Arsenal until 2023, so if the club are going to allow him to leave they’ll make sure to get the best price possible.