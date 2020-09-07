Former Premier League manager Harry Redknapp has predicted that Liverpool will retain their Premier League title in 2020/21.

The Reds were runaway champions in 2019/20, deservedly ending their 30-year wait to lift the trophy, and Redknapp still thinks they look the strongest side.

However, speaking on Channel 4’s Sunday Brunch, as quoted by the Daily Mirror, the former Tottenham manager also suggested the likes of Manchester United and Chelsea now look like challengers, while he also backed Manchester City to try and come back after last season’s disappointment.

He said: “Chelsea have performed well, Man Utd are getting stronger, Man City are going to try and win it back this year but I’m still going to go with Liverpool.

“I think Liverpool look like the winning team to me.”

Liverpool waited a long time to win the title last term, so it will be interesting to see if they’ve now picked up that much-needed winning mentality required to go the distance again.

It certainly looks like City and Chelsea have improved this summer, while Man Utd also looked a lot better in the second half of last season, so could be stronger challengers if they’re more consistent this time.