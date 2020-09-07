Menu

Manchester City duo self-isolating after testing positive for coronavirus

Manchester City
Manchester City players Riyad Mahrez and Aymeric Laporte are both self-isolating after testing positive for COVID-19, the club have confirmed.

It was announced on City’s official site earlier today that the pair are now following government guidelines on quarantining after contracting the illness, though thankfully at the moment neither player is displaying any symptoms.

Mahrez and Laporte should be key players for Pep Guardiola’s side this season, so City fans will no doubt hope they can make a speedy recovery and get back on the pitch as soon as possible.

This is hardly ideal for City, however, with the Premier League season just a few days away now, and fans of all clubs in general will be hoping there is no further disruption to the game after last season’s lengthy suspension.

The Premier League was postponed in March and didn’t get going again until June, and games will remain behind closed doors for the time being.

Earlier in the summer, City manager Guardiola’s mother tragically passed away after contracting coronavirus.

