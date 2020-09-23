According to the Athletic’s David Ornstein, Arsenal are now open to allowing Reiss Nelson to leave on loan before the transfer window closes.

Ornstein reports that there will undoubtedly be wide interest in the 20-year-old, with the hope that the winger can develop with regular football this season before returning to the Emirates a better player.

Nelson has been left out of Mikel Arteta’s matchday squad for the Gunners’ opening two Premier League games of the new campaign, the ace has firmly fallen down the pecking order.

The talented attacker’s only appearance this season came in the Community Shield victory over Liverpool, with the youngster actually scoring a wonderful penalty in the shootout.

Ornstein’s update on Nelson can be viewed from 10.36 onwards:

Nelson started 12 of his 23 first-team appearances last season, contributing three goals and three assists for the Gunners.

With a change to Arsenal’s system, as Arteta now deploys a 3-4-3 formation, the England youth international will find minutes much harder to come by.

Given that another promising talent in Gabriel Martinelli is yet to return from injury as well, it may be wise for the north London outfit to send Nelson out on loan now, before he slips further down the ranks.

Nelson kickstarted his professional career with an encouraging loan spell at Hoffenheim in the 18/19 campaign and will be looking to do something similar in order to take his game to the next level.