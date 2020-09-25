Menu

Photo: Fans joke that this is the reason Sancho hasn’t signed for Man United

With just 10 days left of the transfer window, Manchester United have still been unable to prise Jadon Sancho from Borussia Dortmund.

The reported fee could be the problem, though supporters have joked that there could be another, entirely unrelated, reason why the England international is still plying his trade in the Bundesliga.

According to The Sun, the German outfit enlisted the services of middle-distance athlete, Alica Schmidt, to train the team for a session.

Schmidt, 21, has been dubbed the ‘sexiest athlete in the world,’ and she left defender Mats Hummels for dead after a 400m race according to The Sun.

