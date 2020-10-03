Video: Ben Chilwell fires Chelsea into lead with superb finish after Crystal Palace blunder

It’s taken Chelsea hardly any time at all to break the deadlock in the early stages of the second-half of this afternoon’s clash against Crystal Palace.

In the 49th minute of the tie, Callum Hudson-Odoi worked his way down the right-wing before seeing a cross deflected, Mamadou Sakho then failed with a wayward attempt to clear the ball.

Hudson-Odoi recovered the ball and slotted it into Cesar Azpilicueta, the club captain’s pass across the box was then deflected up into the air.

Tammy Abraham held off Palace defender Cheikhou Kouyate, allowing the ball to float over to the far post, where Ben Chilwell was on hand to smash the ball into the back of the net with a tidy finish.

Take a look at the full-back’s fine strike below:

A Premier League debut to remember for Ben Chilwell! ? The full-back scores his first goal in the blue of Chelsea ? pic.twitter.com/n27OwBXwdV — Football on BT Sport (@btsportfootball) October 3, 2020

Pictures from BT Sport and RMC Sport.

Chilwell has marked his first Premier League appearance for Chelsea in the perfect fashion, this also comes in the ace’s 100th top-flight outing of his career.

Chelsea have capitalised on a blunder to fire themselves into the lead, this is exactly the break the Blues needed after failing to create clear-cut chances despite dominating the possession in the first-half.