Video: Sterling fires Man City ahead at Elland Road

Pep Guardiola’s Manchester City side had dominated the opening exchanges at Elland Road and it was no surprise when they opened the scoring.

When the goal came, just after the quarter hour, it was dispatched with aplomb by Raheem Sterling.

The ball made its way out to the wide man, who cut inside before finishing into the bottom corner.

On the evidence of the the first 15 minutes, Marcelo Bielsa’s side need to up their game significantly if they want to get back on level terms.

#MCFC take a deserved lead! Sterling cuts inside before finding the bottom corner! ? Watch on Sky Sports PL

? Follow #LEEMCI here: https://t.co/rfC5nmJqG2

? Download the @SkySports app! pic.twitter.com/px9oyUdx2u — Sky Sports Premier League (@SkySportsPL) October 3, 2020

Pictures from Sky Sports.