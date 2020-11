This really is Sergio Ramos at his best.

Watch the video below as the Real Madrid captain tears into his old team-mate Achraf Hakimi during the win over Inter Milan in the Champions League.

Ramos’ harsh words translate as: “Get up you son of a b***h, get up! Stop screaming like a rat!”

The Spaniard scored as Real beat Inter 3-2 in this thrilling encounter in Group B.