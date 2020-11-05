Braga were proving to be a stubborn opponent at the King Power Stadium on Thursday night.

Brendan Rodgers’ Leicester side, despite being on top for most of the first 20 minutes of the Europa League tie, still hadn’t managed to make the breakthrough.

That all changed when Kelechi Iheanacho decided to take matters into his own hands.

After exchanging passes with James Maddison, the forward strode purposefully into the Braga area, and as the keeper came out to narrow the angle, he made a complete hash of it and allowed Iheanacho to put the Foxes ahead.

Pictures from RMC Sport