Lucas Moura took the opportunity to extend Tottenham’s lead in Ludogorets after a wonderful Harry Kane assist.

The latter had already powered Jose Mourinho’s side into a 13th-minute lead from a corner, before a move which also involved Gareth Bale saw Kane put the chance on a plate for Moura.

Just two yards out and with the keeper in no man’s land, Moura couldn’t really miss, and at 2-0 up with two thirds of the game still to go, it put Spurs in the box seat.

Pictures from RMC Sport