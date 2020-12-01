How Mikel Arteta reacted to Wolves defeat in the Arsenal dressing room

Arsenal manager Mikel Arteta went straight to the dressing room for a ten-minute post-match talk with his players after their 2-1 home defeat to Wolves at the weekend.

The Gunners are in dire form at the moment, winning just one of their last six Premier League games, and scoring just one goal from open play in that time.

According to football.london, Arteta is normally quick to do his post-match media duties after games, but spent a long time in the dressing room after this latest defeat.

One can imagine the Spanish tactician felt the need to hold an emergency meeting with his team after another awful result and poor performance, and fans will hope he can turn things around.

Arteta was popular during his playing days at Arsenal and made a bright start to life at the Emirates Stadium when he took over as manager last season.

Despite his inexperience, the former Manchester City assistant manager led Arsenal to an unexpected FA Cup triumph at the end of 2019/20, and that might still buy him some time.

There’s no doubt, however, that things have proven a lot harder for Arteta so far this season.