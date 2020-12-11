With only a few weeks until the January transfer window opens for business, Manchester United need to get busy as they look to get on the front foot in the new year.

A new signing or two can have a real galvanising effect just when it’s required, and that was never better evidenced at the Red Devils than at this point last season.

Once Bruno Fernandes joined the Old Trafford outfit, it gave them the impetus to go on and have a markedly different second half to their 2019/20 campaign.

As well as new faces coming in, the winter window also affords clubs the possibility of offloading the ‘dead wood.’

Diogo Dalot doesn’t really have a future with Ole Gunnar Solskjaer’s side, but at present he’s hardly pulling up any trees on loan at AC Milan.

More Stories / Latest News Keith Hackett’s refereeing review: Fitness a genuine concern as Championship clubs demand talks with PGMOL over performance concerns Video: ‘Football snobs’ – Pundit takes Souness to task over labelling Tottenham’s football boring Video: ‘No complaints’ – Tetchy Pep Guardiola short and sharp in Man City press conference but happy despite an injury to key player

According to Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Star, Dalot only has a few weeks to convince the Italian giants that he’s worth a permanent move.

That’s going to be difficult bearing in mind that, according to Calciomercato, cited by the Daily Star, he’s only played in the Europa League and made two Serie A appearances.