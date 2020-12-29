Sooner or later, it would seem that the rise of positive Covid-19 cases will force the postponement of football across Europe, just as it did back in March.

As each week passes, more and more games are being called off because of an outbreak of the coronavirus at clubs.

At the 11th hour on Monday night, Everton were forced to postpone their match against Manchester City, and it appears more than likely that Chelsea will have to do the same, given that their fixture against the Citizens is scheduled to be played in just a few games time.

Frank Lampard’s side really need to get back in the groove as the pressure begins to mount on the Blues boss, so an FA Cup tie against Morecambe presented the perfect opportunity for goals and a positive result.

However, according to The Sun, the League Two side have already called off their own fixtures against Bolton and Bradford because of an outbreak.

If the FA Cup game goes the same way, Chelsea could have to wait until their fixture at Fulham on January 15 before they play competitive football again.