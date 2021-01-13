Manchester United star sends clear message to team-mates after going three points clear

Manchester United midfielder Nemanja Matic has sent a clear message to his team-mates about this season’s Premier League title race.

The Serbia international says the Red Devils deserve to be three points clear at the top after their win away to Burnley last night, which comes just days before they take on last season’s champions Liverpool at Anfield at the weekend.

Still, despite Matic insisting United deserve to be top and that it’s no fluke, he also made it clear that he and his team-mates must not relax after getting into this position.

United haven’t won the Premier League title since Sir Alex Ferguson’s final season in 2012/13, with the club enduring a lot of disappointment since then.

Ole Gunnar Solskjaer does seem to be getting the club on the right track again, however, so fans can be excited about the progress being made.

It could also be useful to have an experienced old head like Matic in the squad at times like this, with the former Chelsea man giving a good assessment of the situation.

“We’ve played 17 games and we’re top of the table so that shows something,” Matic said after the game at Burnley, as quoted by the Metro.

“We didn’t play five or six games and are top where you can say it’s lucky.

“After 17 games, it’s definitely not lucky and definitely there is quality.

“But we can’t relax, we have to concentrate until the end to go game by game. The next one is always the most important.”