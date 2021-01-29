West Brom in talks to sign Arsenal starlet on loan

West Brom are reportedly in talks to sign Arsenal full-back Ainsley Maitland-Niles on a loan until the end of the season.

Maitland-Niles, 23, has successfully climbed his way through the Gunners’ youth rankings to become a fringe first-team player.

After making his debut under former manager Arsene Wenger, Maitland-Niles has gone on to feature in over 120 senior matches, in all competitions.

However, after only starting five Premier League matches under current manager Mikel Arteta this season, there is a general consensus that the Englishman’s form is starting to dip and perhaps a loan move is the best option at this stage in his career.

Maitland-Niles was heavily linked with a loan move to Wolverhampton Wanderers last summer, however, despite the relentless speculation, a move failed to materialise.

However, according to a recent report from The Athletic, Arsenal’s 23-year-old has emerged as a loan target for Wolves’ Midlands rivals, West Brom.

The report claims that Maitland-Niles has high hopes to make Gareth Southgate’s international squad and therefore would favour a move elsewhere in order to claim regular game-time.

It is understood that Baggies’ manager Sam Allardyce is desperate to add quality to his squad’s ranks as he tries to avoid relegation going into the second-half of the season.