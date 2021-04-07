Video: Hamed Traore – Brother of Man United starlet Amad Diallo – scores a beauty for Sassuolo vs Inter Milan

There’s a lot of excitement about Amad Diallo and what he might be able to do at Old Trafford, but it also looks like his brother Hamed Traore could be a cracking player as well.

It’s hard to tell if they two really are related as they are listed as “alleged brothers” but it looks like they moved over from the Ivory Coast at the same time, and Hamed scored this lovely goal against Inter Milan tonight:

Le but de Hamed Traoré qui permet à Sassuolo de réduire le score ! ??? pic.twitter.com/UzZEEvSYkn — Actu Foot Afrique (@ActuFootAfrique) April 7, 2021

Pictures from beIN Sport

The composure to take a touch before curling it beyond the keeper is impressive to see, and it looks like the 21-year-old could be pretty special as well.