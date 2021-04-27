Barcelona leadership in agreement over pursuit of star Juventus signed for €75M just two years ago

Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman are keen on signing Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to El Chiringuito TV.

After his commanding performances in a season to remember for Ajax, de Ligt was one of Europe’s hottest properties.

As was noted by Sky Sports when de Ligt signed for Juventus for a reported €75M, both Manchester United and Barcelona were linked with signing him.

Barcelona, having missed out two years ago, appear keen to right that wrong, as El Chiringuito report that both Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman would like to see de Ligt move to the Nou Camp this summer.

Details are scarce, so it’s unclear how much Juventus would demand for de Ligt, nor is there any indication of how much Barcelona would be willing to pay.

Even if de Ligt has not always been a starter during his two-year stint in Turin, it’s hard to imagine Juventus being prepared to sell him for a substantial loss.

If Barcelona want to get this deal done, they’ll probably be forced to write a hefty cheque.