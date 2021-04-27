Menu

Barcelona leadership in agreement over pursuit of star Juventus signed for €75M just two years ago

FC Barcelona
Posted by

Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman are keen on signing Juventus centre-back Matthijs de Ligt, according to El Chiringuito TV.

After his commanding performances in a season to remember for Ajax, de Ligt was one of Europe’s hottest properties.

As was noted by Sky Sports when de Ligt signed for Juventus for a reported €75M, both Manchester United and Barcelona were linked with signing him.

Barcelona, having missed out two years ago, appear keen to right that wrong, as El Chiringuito report that both Joan Laporta and Ronald Koeman would like to see de Ligt move to the Nou Camp this summer.

MORE: Lionel Messi offered lucrative two-year deal by European heavyweight

Matthijs de Ligt could be pursued by Barcelona this summer.

More Stories / Latest News
Video: Chelsea star Mason Mount ruins Real Madrid defender Eder Militao with silky skill as he surges past Modric to craft Werner chance
Chelsea’s Christian Pulisic, Manchester City’s Zack Steffen look to join elite company should either win the Champions League
(Video) Pulisic sells Courtois with devastatingly quick feet to fire Chelsea into lead vs Real Madrid

Details are scarce, so it’s unclear how much Juventus would demand for de Ligt, nor is there any indication of how much Barcelona would be willing to pay.

Even if de Ligt has not always been a starter during his two-year stint in Turin, it’s hard to imagine Juventus being prepared to sell him for a substantial loss.

If Barcelona want to get this deal done, they’ll probably be forced to write a hefty cheque.

More Stories Joan Laporta Matthijs de Ligt Ronald Koeman

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.