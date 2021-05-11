Ole Gunnar Solskjaer has spoken to the press after Manchester United‘s defeat tonight handed rivals Manchester City the Premier League title.

While it has, for some time, been a matter of when, not if, Man City would be crowned Premier League champions, Solskjaer will have wanted to avoid being the man to tie the ribbons on the trophy for them.

However, with Man United facing Liverpool on Thursday night, he had little choice but to field a weakened side against Leicester City tonight. In doing so, he handed Man City the title on a silver platter.

Solskjaer will have been bitterly disappointed with the result and the consequences of it, but faced the press nonetheless, celebrating the fact that Man United “pushed them” and congratulating City.

“I want to congratulate Pep and the team” Ole Gunnar Solskjaer speaks after winning Manchester City the Premier League title. ?? pic.twitter.com/qgrtN0I2FO — CaughtOffside (@caughtoffside) May 11, 2021

It’s classy from Solskjaer, but he’ll know that Man United will be better equipped to challenge City for the title come the start of next season. Although, so will Chelsea, and Liverpool…

