Borussia Dortmund’s Jadon Sancho fear resulted in sale to Manchester United

Jadon Sancho would have run down his Borussia Dortmund contract and left on a free if he was not sold to Manchester United, according to The Athletic.

On Thursday afternoon, the Sancho to Man United saga came to an end, with the Red Devils announcing that an agreement had been reached in principle with Borussia Dortmund.

The fee, as per The Athletic, is £73m, an estimated £30m less than Dortmund were demanding in exchange for the England international last summer.

The report details how Dortmund have felt forced into making the sale.

As per The Athletic, there was a belief at Dortmund that, were they to price Sancho out of leaving for a second time, he would run his contract down to it’s expiration date.

That would then leave Dortmund with the possibility of losing a hugely valuable asset without getting a penny for him, a risk which they simply could not take.

As a result, the agreement was reached for Sancho to be sold to Man United and for them to bank the reported £73m. It looks like a wise decision.

